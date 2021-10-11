Will He, or Won't He? President Trump's Weekend Splash in Iowa Sends Speculation Swirling

Republicans want to make the midterms about President Biden and a number of crises they insist he's created.

Pundits say Democrats' best chance of holding the House and Senate next year is to keep the focus on former President Donald Trump.

Trump was all smiles for his first Iowa rally since the 2020 election. He quickly called out President Biden and his party over political and economic failures.

"After just nine months under Biden, violent criminals and blood-thirsty gangs are taking over our streets. Illegal aliens and deadly drug cartels are taking over our borders. Inflation is taking over our economy," said Trump.

Flanked by several influential Republicans while addressing the crowd of thousands, Trump is vowing to help the GOP sweep Democrats from their majority.

People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)

He believes Republicans will win big with his support because he expanded the GOP base.

"We will lead the conservative movement and the Republican party back to victory and it will be the greatest victory that this party has ever had," he said at CPAC in February.

RNC spokesperson Paris Dennard insists Trump will play a role in 2022.

"When it comes to electing Republican candidates, his voice will be important," Dennard noted.

Republicans' have the midterm advantage which means the party of the President historically loses seats in Congress.

If Biden follows the path of other recent presidents, he'll spend political capital navigating crises which include a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and soaring illegal entries into the U.S., while losing supporters in the process.

"I'm not sure we're ever going to have a clear idea about who has a firm control because the majority is so narrow and, in the House, we're in a holding pattern because of the redistricting cycle and the states have not yet finalized their new Congressional map so we don't know what the districts look like," said Nathan Gonzales of Inside Elections.

Meanwhile, Biden's poll numbers keep sinking. Quinnipiac showing him at just 38 percent approval with the majority saying his administration is not competent to run the government.

At a press briefing on Friday, the White House again blamed the pandemic.

"This is a really hard time in our country. We're still battling COVID, and a lot of people thought we'd be through it including us," said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***