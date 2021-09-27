'Things Happen Through God': Trump Tells CBN News a Reason He Might Not Run for President in 2024

The MAGA crowds are not dwindling and this weekend in Georgia, former President Donald Trump drew another big audience. His faithful followers are urging him to run again in 2024.

In an exclusive interview with CBN News, the subject was brought up with President Trump, but with a twist, asking him what will make him not run in 2024?

"I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right?" Trump says. "You get that call and say, 'sir, how you doing? Come on down here and see us because we got a bad report, right?'... so things happen through God, they happen, but I feel so good and I hate what's happening to our country."

The Pro-Life Trump vs. the Pro-Abortion Biden

Donald Trump has a long list of concerns about the Biden administration. After being called the most pro-life president ever, Trump says he's seen the exact opposite approach from this Catholic president.

"If you look at his policies, and if you look at what he's doing to religion, and organized religion, if you look at what's going on, I don't know how the Catholic Church can be supportive of him," Trump tells CBN News.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Biden's Border Crisis

Biden's support among Independent Voters has seen a drop as well. That's mainly due to the southern border situation, and Trump puts the blame squarely on the current president.

"All he had to do is, go to the beach, just relax Joe, just go to the beach," the former president says. "We had it the best ever in the history of that border, the southern border, and now it's the worst in history and it's probably the worst border, anywhere in the world if you think of it because no border has ever been like what's happening at our border. It's the destruction from inside of our country."

Trump's Legal Battles



Trump's critics accuse him of unconventional toxicity and lies, saying he's responsible for damaging the country too. The January 6th congressional committee wants to see all documents and correspondences he had on that day in January. Biden's White House is set to reject the traditions of executive privilege and release those records.

"It's a disgrace what's going on," says Trump. "This is just another continuation of really you can call it the greatest witch hunt in history and a disgrace." When asked specifically whether he will sue in court to keep the records sealed, he responded, "I'll do whatever is necessary."

Trump Is Pro-Vaccine but Anti-Mandates

He'll also do whatever is necessary to let everyone know that it was his administration that delivered a COVID vaccine to the country in record time.

But what about these mandates that have become so controversial? Does he believe they are discriminatory against the unvaccinated in this country?

"Since I left, I think people just don't trust the Biden administration or Biden," President Trump tells CBN News. "Since I left, now you have the mandate fight and that's a big fight by the way. You have to allow people their freedoms."

Should He Have Fired Fauci?

Speaking of trust, the former president didn't trust Dr. Anthony Fauci much so it begs the question. Does he regret not firing him during his time as president?

"He was there for like, 40 years or something, he was a part of the furniture," Trump says. "But if you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of whatever he said... frankly, you can't win that one. If I would have done it, I would have taken heat. If I didn't do it. I would have. You know, it's the same story. I did what I wanted to do, and I made the correct decisions."

Now the country waits for Donald Trump's decision to see if he's ready to give the presidency another shot.