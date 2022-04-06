New Sanctions Announced Against Russia as World Glimpses Russian Atrocities in Ukraine

The White House announced plans Wednesday to further isolate the Russian economy.

The latest round of economic measures included a ban on all new investments in Russia and severe new sanctions on major Russian banks, as well as against Russian government officials and their family members.

"This war could continue for a long time, but the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the fight for freedom," said President Joe Biden.

He also announced that the U.S. will send another $1 million in Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukrainian forces.

These measures follow new accusations of war crimes emerging from Ukraine. Survivors of the Russian occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, detail horrific scenes of violence.

One man told ABC News that all men under the age of 50 were ordered outside and then shot dead. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described other atrocities while speaking to the UN Security Council.

"They were killed in their apartments, houses, blowing up grenades. The civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road just for their pleasure," Zelenskyy said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed, Wednesday, to hold Russia accountable. He also announced new Justice Department action to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity.

It includes the first criminal charges against a Russian oligarch since the start of the invasion, and the successful disruption of a planned cyber-attack by a Russian military intelligence unit, known as Sandworm.

"We were able to detect the infection of network hardware devices. We were then able to disable the GRU's control over those devices before the botnet could be weaponized," Garland said.

He closed with a message for those who continue to enable the Russian regime.

"It does not matter how far you sail your yacht. It does not matter how well you conceal your assets. It does not matter how cleverly you write your malware or hide your online activity. The Justice Department will use every available tool to find you, disrupt your plots, and hold you accountable," Garland said.

Joint Chiefs Chairman, General Mark Milley, told lawmakers that the Russian war in Ukraine could last years, and he warned that other world powers are also becoming more unstable and dangerous.

This morning the U.S. announced a new partnership with Australia and the U.K. to develop hypersonic weapons, a capability Russia and China already have.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***