Trump Endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's Crowded GOP Senate Primary

Dr. Mehmet Oz gained a celebrity endorsement from another prominent T.V. star turned commander in chief, former President Donald Trump.

Oz is part of a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.

Trump's endorsement of the celebrity heart surgeon over the weekend not only adds wind to Dr. Oz's political sails but will underscore the enduring effect of Trump's hold on GOP politics.

Nathan Gonzalez, editor and publisher of Inside Elections, told CBN News' Faith Nation that having Trump's support in a Republican primary is beneficial, but not enough.

"This particular endorsement was a little bit of a surprise because typically, we're seeing Trump try to endorse frontrunners or people he thinks are going to a sure bet of winning. But in this case, Dr. Oz is one of the top candidates but he hasn't had the most momentum," he said." This shakes up the face a little bit."

Gonzalez noted that it's crucial how Dr. Oz uses Trump's backing during the primaries.

"What we're seeing is Trump's endorsement in primaries is important, but it's not sufficient. It is not enough just for a candidate to have Trump's blessing. It's up to candidates to use that endorsement to raise money, to communicate to voters whether it's in t.v. ads, radio ads, or direct mail pieces. Some candidates are doing a better job than others."

Gonzalez continued, "Just having Trump's endorsement does not guarantee that you're going to win and so you have a wide variety of candidates from Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Wyoming who I think faces a very serious primary to Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina who isn't at as much a risk of losing a primary."

He also noted that he's eager to see how Trump responds if a primary that he supports doesn't win.

"What I'm interested in watching is what happens as these primaries play out and if Trump's candidates don't win, how does he react and does cause him to shake up how he endorses candidates in primaries later on through the summer," Gonzalez said.

"I think it shows that he is focused on defeating people who he thinks have done him wrong. In this case, voted to impeach him. Secretary of State Raffensperger in Georgia who didn't do enough to overturn Georgia's election results and give those to him. He is on a mission to end those different individuals' political careers. That's fine but that isn't necessarily the same thing as being focused on Republicans winning back the House and the Senate. Trump is under the Republican party umbrella too, but the party doesn't necessarily have the same goals he does."

