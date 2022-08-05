'Credible Whistleblowers' Slam 'Politicized' FBI for Burying Verified Hunter Biden Evidence

FBI Director Christopher Wray faced tough questions from a Senate oversight committee on Thursday about the FBI's conduct on both the 2020 election and Hunter Biden laptop investigation.

The hearing comes as more questions emerge that could further implicate Joe Biden in his son's business dealings.

Uncovered records show that Joe Biden met with at least 14 of Hunter Biden's international business associates during his time as Vice President, according to Fox News, contradicting his claims that it never happened.



Candidate Biden was asked by a reporter in 2019, "How many times have you spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?" He answered, "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."



A voicemail has also been leaked that contains the voice of Joe Biden apparently reassuring Hunter over a news story about the scandal.



The recording reveals Joe Biden saying, "Hey pal, it's Dad….I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you're clear."



As disturbing as these revelations against the Biden Family are, there are new claims that the FBI and Justice department tried to cover it up.



In a letter from Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) to the FBI and Justice Department, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee says numerous "highly credible whistleblowers" accuse them of burying "verified and verifiable" dirt on Hunter Biden by labeling it "disinformation."

"There were people in the FBI who had partisan views...that okayed, a go-ahead of an investigation of Trump based upon fuzzy newspaper reporting. At the same time, information that was pretty sound for investigating Hunter Biden, but they wanted to characterize it as disinformation, and they shut that investigation down," Grassley told Fox.

When senators asked about the Hunter Biden case during Thursday's hearing, Director Wray said he could not answer.



Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused the FBI and Justice Department of thoroughly crossing the line from seeking justice to politics. "I hear from FBI agents and from professionals at the Department of Justice who are dismayed that our law enforcement has been weaponized and politicized, rather than remaining apolitical as it has been as the history of our country."



Quin Hillyer, an editor at The Washington Examiner, agrees. "There seemed to be a very heavily politicized culture and...it has been politicized mostly to the left. And a lot of people who are very much Democrats have become embedded in the FBI and have been using it to go after conservatives and Republicans," Hillyer said.



Former U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman, now the Executive Director of Right on Crime, told us the lack of prosecutorial action against the Biden family, in a case that should be a slam dunk, speaks volumes.



"The only explanation you can have is, is political maneuvering that's going on. This would be the easiest case you ever presented to a grand jury. It would also be one where you have so much leverage given the drugs and the sex trafficking and allegations and others that you could put a lot of leverage on individuals to expose the whole conspiracy," Tolman said.



More answers could come next year if the GOP wins control of Congress, as top Republicans vow to compel testimony from Hunter and Joe Biden's brother James about their overseas business deals, and also use the power of the purse to force the FBI to reform.