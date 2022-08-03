Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Tragically Killed in Car Crash

U.S Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was one of four people killed in a car crash Wednesday in Elkhart County.

The 58-year-old had represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district since 2012.

"On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119," the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital. "A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head-on with a southbound sports utility vehicle.

"All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Elkhart County Coroner's Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation."

Walorski was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart. She and her husband previously served as missionaries in Romania and established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children.

Before turning to politics, she worked as a television news reporter in South Bend.

“Jackie’s husband was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.

This is a developing story.