Judge Signals Support for Special Master to Review Trump's Mar-a-Lago Records

A federal judge is likely to appoint what's called a "special master," as requested by former President DonaldTrump, to conduct an independent review of the records confiscated in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.

Judge Aileen Cannon has indicated she's inclined to approve the special master at a hearing on Thursday. A special master would be a third-party expert appointed to examine the evidence seized by the FBI on August 8th.



As intelligence officials review the Trump documents for possible security risks, Republicans want more information on the reason for the raid.



They didn't get it from heavily redacted documents released to the public.



Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) tweeted to the Justice Department, “This is unacceptable. The American public deserves more transparency.”



Calling the FBI a "threat to democracy," Donald Trump's fundraising team has been hauling in a million of dollars a day in donations from his supporters.





“Within a week of this raid, the Trump online fundraising actually exploded, because clearly, even if there weren't nefarious intentions behind it, for all of us who are just bystanders, it looks very dubious,” says Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition.



Over the weekend, President Joe Biden called Trump supporters a threat to democracy and a "semi-fascist" movement.



“The MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security. They're a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people,” Biden said during a speech last week. “But we've chosen a different path. Forward, the future, unity, hope and optimism."



Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) says Biden should apologize.



Sununu says Biden is "effectively calling half of America ‘semi-fascist’ because he's trying to stir up controversy, because he's trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election. It's horribly inappropriate, it's insulting, and people should be insulted by it, and he should apologize."

After months of gloomy predictions of a mid-term rout by Republicans, Democrats are more optimistic about the chances of salvaging their majority in the midterm elections, with what they see as a backlash to abortion restrictions, opposition to Trump and Joe Biden rising in the polls.

