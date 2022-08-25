More GOP-Led States Enact Abortion 'Trigger Laws'

More Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions. Another round of state laws limiting the procedure will take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Most abortions are illegal in Texas now except to save the life of the mother with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

The response from opponents to the new law was swift. Flanked by abortion activists after the law took effect, Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke attacked his Republican incumbent rival Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed off on the statute.

"You have to understand the cost and the consequences of Greg Abbott and why it's some important to defeat him," said O'Rourke.

In Tennessee, abortions are now illegal at fertilization, except to prevent death or serious injury. The law does not criminalize women seeking an abortion.

Tennessee and Texas are among more than a dozen states that have passed so-called trigger laws.

Most of those states started enforcing bans right after the June 24 decision. Idaho, Tennessee, and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment.

Idaho's new law that would have made all abortions felonies was supposed to take effect too.

A federal judge issued a preliminary order Wednesday that the state's abortion ban violated federal law.

North Dakota's trigger laws are set to start Friday.

