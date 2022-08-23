Problems Caused by Record Levels of Illegal Immigrants Hit Home Far from Southern Border

WASHINGTON - Two of the nation's busiest cities are scrambling. New York and Washington, D.C. are seeing a steady stream of migrants arriving on buses.

It's a tactic coming from the governors of Texas and Arizona who say Democrats in these blue cities are ignoring the immigration crisis as migrants continue to breach the southern border by the thousands every month.

The mayors of D.C. and New York complain the busloads of some 8,000 migrants into their cities are straining resources.

One full bus after another is stopping and unloading its passengers at New York's Port Authority.

"We've opened 13 hotels to increase our capacity, and we're looking at every single option that we have," said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The school year is starting, so city officials are also integrating migrant children into the public school system.

Over the last few months, thousands of migrants have also been offered free rides from Texas to the nation's capital, courtesy of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

"Before we began busing illegal immigrants, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all of the chaos and all the problems that come with it," Abbott said.

Migrants are overwhelming the nonprofits and charities in both states.

"Please stop and let all of us work together to figure out how we can best provide the assistance that these human beings need," said Jumanne Williams, a public advocate in New York City.

For the second time, the Biden administration has denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's plea for help, saying it could not fulfill her request.

