Strong Possibility of Trump/Biden 2024 Rematch as Other GOP Hopefuls Drum Up National Support

The midterm elections are right around the corner, but many people are already looking to 2024 and wondering who will lead not just the GOP presidential ticket, but the Democratic one, too. With voters soon heading to the polls in the midterm elections, a lot of big names are hitting the campaign trail, stumping for candidates and building their own national support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence raised eyebrows at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend leading to further speculation he's planning a 2024 presidential run.

"I'm in Iowa for one reason and one reason only, and that is that Iowa and America need six more years of Senator Chuck Grassley," Pence told reporters.

Pence claims his current focus is helping Republican candidates win back the House and Senate, and he'll assess future plans next year.

"After the first of the year, my family and I'll do as we've always done, and that is reflect and pray on where we might next serve where we might next contribute," claimed Pence. "But today, it's all about winning back the Congress and reelecting Senator Chuck Grassley."

Pence also hinted he's open to testifying before the January 6th committee.

"If they present a formal invitation for the committee, I've said we'll give it due consideration, but we'll do so reflecting on the unique responsibilities that I have to defend the prerogatives of my office as Vice President," said Pence.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told ABC News's Jonathan Karl she hopes he does.

"When the country has been through something as grave as this was, everyone who has information has an obligation to step forward," said Cheney. "So I would hope that he will do that."

Fresh off a primary loss, Cheney's considering her own presidential bid and vows to stop former President Donald Trump from winning again.

"I think we have to make sure he's not our nominee," declared Cheney. "We have no chance at winning elections if we are in a position where our party has abandoned principles and abandoned values and abandoned fundamental fidelity of the constitution in order to embrace a cult of personality."

Trump holds a substantial lead in 2024 Republican primary polls with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis consistently a distant second place.

On the Democratic side, voters in Iowa, an early voting primary state, are casting doubt on a second term for President Joe Biden.

"I don't think he could win. I don't I don't think a lot of people are happy with him," said Tamicka, an Iowa State Fair attendee.

"I wish he wouldn't. I think there's probably some other candidates that we get some fresh blood in there," said Caleb Peterson.

Even though recent polls show most Democrats would prefer a new candidate to run in 2024, Biden reportedly plans to launch his re-election campaign after the midterms, opening the door for a possible rematch with former President Donald Trump.

