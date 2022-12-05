'Twitter Files' Show Platform Helped Biden Win in 2020; GOP Vows to Investigate, Trump Calls for a Re-Do

The so-called "Twitter Files" released by new CEO Elon Musk show that just days before the 2020 presidential election, the Biden campaign demanded that Twitter scrub information critical of Joe Biden and his son Hunter from the site, and it did.

When the New York Post tweeted out its story about the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, Twitter removed links and blocked those who tried to share it.

It also locked the account of then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for tweeting about the story.

The laptop, abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop, contained emails allegedly showing influence-peddling by then-Vice President Joe Biden and possible crimes by Hunter.

The New York Post reports the FBI was also involved, warning Twitter to expect so-called "hack-and-leak operations'' by "state actors" involving Hunter Biden in the weeks before the election.

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), vows to hold Twitter employees and Democrats accountable for censoring the story.

"The problem the Democrats should have," Comer told the Sunday Morning Futures program, "is why were they so scared of the laptop story? And that the answer is because the laptop proves evidence that, not only did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his involvement with his family's influence-peddling and shady business deals, it also proves that Joe Biden was a part of those shady business deals. And that's something every American should be concerned with."

The Twitter revelations led former President Donald Trump to demand on Truth Social a new election or be declared the rightful winner, even if it's not allowed in the Constitution.

Trump posted, "So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great "Founders" did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

The Biden White House said Trump should be "universally condemned" for the statement. Some Republicans distanced themselves from Trump.

Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Turner told CBS, "This is atrocious...having anyone that would make statements like that."

New York Republican Congressman-elect Mike Lawler told CNN, "Well, obviously I don't support that. The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights, of every American."

The "Twitter Files" have rekindled charges that political censorship by Big Tech helped President Biden win the 2020 election, adding fresh fuel to House Republicans' plans to investigate it in 2023.