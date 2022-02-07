As Pence and Trump Spar Over Election, Rubio Slams January 6th Committee as 'Complete Partisan Scam'

More than a year after protestors invaded the U.S. Capitol, Republicans are still dealing with the events of January 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump has said former Vice President Mike Pence could have overturned the 2020 election. On Friday, Pence did not mince words in his response. "President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone," Pence said.

Sunday, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) weighed in about the vice president's role.

"As I said, I just don't think a vice president has that power because if the vice president has that power, Donald Trump would defeat Joe Biden in four years or two years, and then Kamala Harris can decide not, to overturn the election. I don't want to wind up there," Rubio told CBS's "Face the Nation".

Also, last week, the Republican National Committee censured two House members for taking part in the January 6 commission investigating the attack.

Some are taking issue with the wording that the commission is targeting people who were pursuing "legitimate political discourse" on that day.

"I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse," Pence's chief of staff Marc Short said on NBC's "Meet the Press". "But... in talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there are people who were there peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, what I think has more become a prosecution by the Jan. 6 committee, and feel like they're being unfairly treated."

Rubio calls the January 6th committee a "complete partisan scam."

"That commission is a scam. I think it's a complete partisan scam. And I think anyone who committed a crime on January 6 should be prosecuted and if convicted, put in jail," Rubio said. "I do not believe that we need a congressional committee to harass Americans that weren't even in Washington on January 6, that were not in favor of what happened on that day, have condemned what happened on that day, but they want to smear them anyway."

Addressing the big picture, Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke out against disunity in the Republican Party.

"It's not helpful when they see us divided as a party, rather than unified, and we have so much to be unified against, when it comes to Biden's failed policies," McCaul told ABC's "This Week".

On Sunday, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said on Fox News Sunday his "focus is on the future, taking back the House, taking back the Senate, the 2022 elections, not the 2020 elections."