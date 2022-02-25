Biden Announces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to two people familiar with the matter, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

In Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He has chosen an attorney who would be the high court's first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.https://t.co/iePvhz1YaA pic.twitter.com/Nzqv2AtN8h — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice - Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other - and just the third in history.

The news was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before the president's official announcement later Friday.

She would also be only the sixth woman to serve on the court, and her confirmation would mean that for the first time four women would sit together on the nine-member court.

