Texas Forensic Audit Identifies Thousands of Votes Cast by Suspected Non-Citizens, Deceased Voters

The Texas Secretary of State's office conducted the first phase of its Full Forensic Audit of the November 2020 general election, revealing thousands of votes were likely cast by non-citizens and deceased residents.

Counties involved in the audit include Collin, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant, which accounts for nearly 35 percent of the roughly 11.3 million votes cast statewide, according to the report.

The findings, which were released on December 31, show that 11,737 potential non-U.S. citizens were listed as registered voters.

A review of the deceased voter registration indicates that 4,889 residents were removed from Collin County and 14,926 were removed from Dallas County. The review found that 23,914 were removed from Harris County and 13,955 were removed from Tarrant County.

Officials are still investigating 67 potential votes cast in the name of deceased people.

Additionally, the audit revealed that 437,559 duplicative records were canceled for voters having a voter registration record in more than one county.

During an interview with KXAS News last month, Texas Secretary of State John Scott explained why an audit of the election was necessary.

"What we're trying to do is make sure there is a little more confidence in the system, in the election integrity," Scott told the media outlet. "And I think this is one of the hopes of the audit is, to show folks it is very safe. It is secure. Your vote does count when you cast it. And where we find issues, we're going to address those issues."

Scott's report denounced some counties for not probing the non-citizen status of voters sooner, noting that an investigation in several counties will now be delayed until spring of 2022, Just the News reports.

"While several counties took action promptly to work their potential non-U.S. citizen matches, others did not begin investigating or send notices of examination until mid to late November of 2021," Scott's report said.

"As a result, the 30-day window in which the registrant could provide proof of U.S. citizenship fell after the federally-required NVRA moratorium on voter registration cancellations had begun," the report added. "This means that many potential non-U.S. citizens identified through the agreed-upon process would have until, at the latest, May 25, 2022, to respond to a notice of examination before their voter registration is canceled."

According to KDFW News, the audit was ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) at the request of former President Donald Trump.

The Texas Secretary of State's Office will begin the second phase of the investigation this month.

