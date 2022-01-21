'They Don't Seem to Understand Americans Are Really Hurting Under Their Policies': RNC Leader on Dems, Trump, and 2022

If polls are accurate, the Democrat Party will be in for a rude awakening in November's midterm elections. At this point, the crises seem too many to name, although in an interview with CBN News, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, was ready to name many on a list.

"What hasn't gone wrong for the Democrats," she says. "It's not a joyful thing because the American people are the ones suffering as a result of their failed leadership. Let's look at inflation, our empty grocery store shelves, what our kids suffered through with this pandemic, and being out of school, and still schools that are out right now and virtual... I think the biggest issue is they don't seem to care. They don't seem to understand that Americans are really hurting under their policies and their leadership."

With a Democrat platform embracing abortion at any stage, McDaniel believes Republicans can make inroads on the life issue. "We are very proud to fight for the unborn and actually follow the science."



So what is the best route to victory in the midterms? Although Donald Trump may be toxic to some, McDaniel does not shy away from the former president. "Well, there's no question he's incredibly popular in our party," McDaniel tells CBN News. "I think his popularity has grown, as we've contrasted what he did with his administration policy-wise versus what we're seeing under Biden, and he's going to be a key in the midterms. We're going to need him out."

One outreach, however, is drawing criticism – the new RNC Pride Coalition. The Republican National Committee has come under criticism from conservative evangelicals, concerned about the RNC tacitly endorsing the LGBT sexuality agenda. "So it's actually a gay outreach, and it's similar to what the Trump campaign had," McDaniel says. "This is what I always say: because you invite someone to your church doesn't mean you change your doctrine."

As RNC chairwoman, McDaniel wants a big tent GOP and will let Republican voters decide who should be representing their party, even if they are more moderate. It begs the question: is the RNC looking to purge RINO's (Republicans in Name Only) within the Republican Party? "I don't know if I like the word purge, I think that's a tough word," she tells CBN News. "I think we let the process play out. We look to represent the voters."

The Republican Party also wants to be represented fairly in upcoming presidential debates. They've asked potential contenders to sign a pledge to not participate with the Commission on Presidential Debates due to past controversies. But then what happens to debates? "We can negotiate directly with networks, we can negotiate with universities and go to the DNC," she says. "We're going to rethink the way this is done and move away from a monopoly that's been in existence for 35 years, and really has not benefited the Republican Party."

But for now, 2022 remains the main focus. "Let's look at what Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are doing to this country," McDaniel says. "They want to strip away religious freedom. They voted for taxpayer-funded abortions. They are alright with abortions being done on a due date. It is radical, their agenda. They want to strip away the filibuster. They want to stack the Supreme Court, which would upend everything we stand for in this country. So every single day, I'm going to talk about Democrats."