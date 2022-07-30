'Attack on People of Faith': Conservatives and Evangelicals Sign Letter Urging Senate to Deny Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Members representing more than 80 religious and conservative groups sent a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week asking him to oppose a same-sex marriage bill.

The "Respect for Marriage Act" measure gives federal recognition to same-sex and interracial marriage and prohibits any state from denying out-of-state marriage licenses and benefits on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.

The U.S. House of Representatives had already approved the bill on July 19 in a 267-157 vote.

The purpose of the bill is to repeal the "Defense of Marriage Act" (DOMA) which was passed in 1996 to define marriage for federal purposes as the union of one man and one woman. DOMA also allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages approved by other states.

CBN News previously reported that it's all part of the Democrat-led response to the Supreme Court's recent Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

"When culture and political institutions fail to respect the institution of marriage and instead promote open aggression against those who believe that marriage is between a man and woman, they not only undermine human flourishing but seriously harm religious freedom," said Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) President and CEO Michael P. Farris.

"This legislation would only further that hostility. We urge members of the Senate, including Leader McConnell, to stand firm against these blatant attacks on religious freedom and the institution of marriage by opposing this dangerous and completely unnecessary legislation."

Some of the signatures on the letter include: Michael Farris of Alliance Defending Freedom, Kelly Shackelford with First Liberty Institute, Thomas Farr of the Religious Freedom Institute, Franklin Graham with Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Kevin Roberts of the Heritage Foundation, Tony Perkins of Family Research Council, Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America, Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld of the Coalition for Jewish Values, and Mat Staver with Liberty Counsel.

Those who signed the bill called it "an attack on millions of Americans, particularly people of faith, who believe marriage is between one man and one woman and that legitimate distinctions exist between men and women concerning family formation that should be recognized in the law."

The signatories also warned that the Respect for Marriage Act "aims to shut down any disagreement, silencing those with the long-held conviction that marriage between one man and one woman is essential to human flourishing, a view that has existed from the dawn of time."

Even though the bill has gained support from dozens of House Republicans, it's seen as unlikely to pass the Senate, which is split 50-50.

While the measure has had support from left-leaning Republicans, it would need the votes of 60 senators to defeat a filibuster and come to a vote.

