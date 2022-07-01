Critics Scald Biden Admin for Saying High Gas Prices Are About 'the Liberal World Order'

High gas prices and painful inflation are the top issues for many voters heading into the upcoming midterm elections. With many Americans barely scraping by, CNN asked a White House economic advisor how long Americans will have to deal with painfully high gas prices. Some found his response surprising.

"What do you say to those families who say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?'" the CNN anchor asked Biden's economic advisor Brian Deese.

Deese replied, "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order, and we have to stand firm. But at the same time, what I'd say to that family and to Americans across the country is, 'You have a president in the Administration that is going to do everything in its power to blunt those price increases and bring those prices down.'"

Guys relax — $5 gas is a small sacrifice to make for the future of the Liberal World Order pic.twitter.com/TX1qhyUObp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 1, 2022

Deese went on to say that Biden, among other things, is working on a "price cap" for what can be paid for Russian oil, claiming that would directly hurt Vladimir Putin and not the rest of the world.

The Media Research Center (MRC) dismissed the administration's ideas saying, "Notably not on the president's agenda, it seems, is any mention of a plan to roll back harmful environmental rules and left-wing policies stifling oil and energy production here at home to put the United States back on a track to energy independence."

A Biden administration spokesman said that Americans have to endure $5 gas prices to preserve "the future of the liberal World Order." https://t.co/lT5ytHI5at — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 1, 2022

Meanwhile, when Biden was directly asked a similar question about painful gas prices, he said they will stay high for "as long as it takes" for Ukraine to defeat Russia.

Biden supporters are saying the phrase "liberal world order" just refers to an era of democracy and global cooperation, but critics don't really like the word "liberal", and they see something else behind the phrase.

MRC-TV's Brittany M. Hughes referred to the "liberal world order" statement as "what may perhaps be the most insultingly dismissive and out-of-touch statement ever thrown at the American people by an administration in history."



And Stephen Miller, adviser to President Trump, tweeted, "Biden's 'Liberal World Order' is a war on the working and middle class."

—Open jails to loose predators upon the community (1/3) — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 1, 2022

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted a warning in response to Deese's comment, "They're telling you EVERYTHING they plan to do and most don't even care. WAKE UP!"

The Federalist also criticized the administration's comment, tweeting, "Biden Regime Admits On Camera: Ushering In 'Liberal World Order' Is More Important Than Affordable Gas".

Biden used the phrase "liberal world order" previously when Trump was president, alleging attacks on "international and national norms":

2017. Biden said that Trump was breaking down the norms that hold the liberal world order together. pic.twitter.com/vhovQ44wH2 — Maze (@mazemoore) July 1, 2022

CBN News has reached out to the White House for an explanation of Deese's "liberal world order" comment.