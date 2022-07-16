House Approves Two Bills Promoting Abortion, Neither is Expected to Advance in Senate

The House on Friday passed two bills that seek to safeguard access to abortion.

Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act is the first measure that was passed, which would allow an expectant mother to travel across state lines to have an abortion. The bill passed in a 223-205 vote.

The second measure, the Women's Health Protection Act, is a version that passed the House last September. It aims to prohibit states from imposing restrictions on abortion care. The bill passed 219 to 210, mainly along party lines.

"Every single Republican voted against the bill to codify women's right to choose and nearly every single House Republican voted against the right to travel," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

Prior to Friday's vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood on the steps of the Capitol chanting: "We are not going back." She, along with a group of other Democratic women, were wearing green to support abortion rights.

On Thursday, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) blocked Democrats from passing legislation that would protect interstate travel for an abortion.​

"Does that child in the womb have the right to travel in their future?" Lankford asked. "Do they get to live? There's a child in this conversation as well."

According to the New York Post, Sen. Lankford affirmed that no states have outlawed interstate travel for adult women choosing to have an abortion.

Meanwhile, President Biden has received widespread criticism from Democrats who are unhappy with his response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Biden recently encouraged pro-abortion demonstrators to "keep protesting."

"Keep making your point. It's critically important," he said recently.

Neither of the bills passed on Friday are expected to gain enough votes to advance in the Senate.

