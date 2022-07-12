Left-Wing Group Presses Biden Not to Run in 2024, Will Launch #DontRunJoe Campaign

A left-wing group that supported President Joe Biden in 2020 has announced it is now going to work against him.

RootsAction.org, a group that encouraged progressives to back Biden in the last presidential election, plans to launch a public pressure campaign to block his re-nomination as the Democratic candidate in 2024, according to Politico.

The outlet also reports the group has an email list of 1.2 million people in the U.S. and plans to spend six figures on a #DontRunJoe campaign with digital ads starting in early nominating states on Nov. 9, the day after the midterm elections.

In addition, the organization has already created the website DontRunJoe.org, including a petition asking the president not to run, and featuring recent headlines from several media outlets to bolster its argument against Biden.

In a statement released Monday, RootsAction said having Biden as "the Democratic Party's standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake."

"Unfortunately, President Biden has been neither bold nor inspiring," the statement said. "And his prospects for winning re-election appear to be bleak. With so much at stake, making him the Democratic Party's standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake."

"A president is not his party's king, and he has no automatic right to renomination. Joe Biden should not seek it. If he does, he will have a fight on his hands," the statement continued.

It's the latest sign of unrest in the progressive camp.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday showed that 64 percent of Democrats want a different candidate for president.

That survey also gave Biden just a 33 percent approval rating with more than two-thirds of independents giving a thumbs-down to the president's job performance.

The question of the president's advanced age and his cognitive ability were frequently questioned during the 2020 election and during his time in office by political pundits, lawmakers, and members of the media.

Biden's many public gaffes have become fodder for social media platforms.

As CBN News reported in February, 38 Republican House members sent a letter to Biden, asking him to take a cognitive test after polls showed Americans were unsure of the president's mental fitness for office.

The president has frequently said he plans to run again in 2024. At the age of 79, he's already the oldest president in history. He will be 82 at the end of his term. If re-elected, Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term.

