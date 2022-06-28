Biden Admin Aims to Make Abortion Pill Access Easier in Retaliation to Groundbreaking Roe v. Wade Decision

Defying the Supreme Court's ruling at all costs, the Biden administration wants to make abortion pills accessible in every state.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) unveiled details Tuesday to increase forms of abortion access.

DHHS announced that its intention is to "ensure access to medication abortion" by examining its authority under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.

Secretary Xavier Becerra says the department's Reproductive Task Force will also work to protect the use of contraceptives.

"Medical abortions have been approved by the FDA for years and is safe for patients," Becerra said. "It's the gold standard for many who experience a miscarriage."

As government agencies scramble to understand what they can and can't do regarding abortion under federal law, congressional leaders are debating the question of how abortion laws impact our economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators that taking away access to abortion would further hurt our economy and the labor force.

"I believe that eliminating the rights of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades," Yellen stated.

Since Roe was overturned Friday, 13 states have chosen to ban abortion indefinitely while other states may pursue other restrictions.

"Additionally, where states don't have a total prohibition on abortion, they're going to be able to enforce their heartbeat laws, their laws protecting women, informed consent, and protecting babies from discriminatory abortions based on down syndrome," explained Katie Glenn with Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Now, Democrats are making abortion their focal campaign issue in the November midterms.

"This fall, Roe is on the ballot," said President Biden. "Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, and equality are all on the ballot."

In California, voters will get to choose whether abortion should be legal there, which follows the direction of the Supreme Court decision.

"Let me be clear, In Oregon and in Washington, where our 12 Planned Parenthood Health Centers are located, abortion is still legal," said Anna Udall, president of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.

Glenn told CBN News that violence and attacks on pregnancy centers nationwide show rising volatility against organizations fighting to protect women and their unborn children.

"It's a sobering reminder that there are still people that feel like they lost something," Glenn pointed out. "Those who feel threatened by the good work of pregnancy centers ... as hard as that can be to believe. So, we've got to support those organizations because they're on the front lines for these women."

