Biden Makes a Dire Prediction, Forecasts 'the Second Pandemic'

President Biden wants more money from Congress to fight what he calls "the second pandemic."

Video clips of Biden making the dire pronouncement have been going viral on social media. One version of the clip has over a million views.

BIDEN: "We need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There's going to be another pandemic." pic.twitter.com/MoMemMRxZL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 21, 2022

"We need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There's going to be another pandemic," Biden declared on Tuesday at a White House vaccine event.

"We have to think ahead. And that's not something the last outfit did very well. That's something we've been doing fairly well. That's why we need the money," he said.

The world has seen numerous pandemics throughout history, but not often before the last pandemic has even wound down.

For example, pandemics of The Bubonic Plague occurred hundreds of years apart in 541, 1347, and 1894 A.D.

And various extreme versions of the flu caused pandemics during the 20th and 21st centuries, but they were decades apart.

Meanwhile, a Twitter account that's managed by the Republican Party is disputing the political part of Biden's claim.

The RNC Research account says it exists to expose "the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party." It cites Vice President Kamala Harris admitting, "We didn't see delta coming … we didn't see omicron coming."

BIDEN: Planning ahead for the virus "is something we've been doing fairly well." KAMALA HARRIS, December 17: “We didn’t see delta coming … we didn’t see omicron coming.” pic.twitter.com/hJiJhz7WyS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2022

The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed was responsible for creating COVID vaccines in record time. The Biden administration then made those vaccines their primary pandemic focus with much less attention given to providing therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies that were needed to help COVID patients recover.