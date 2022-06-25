'The Real Fight for Life Is Just Beginning': Pro-Life Advocate Abby Johnson Explains What's Next

In a 5-4 earthquake ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday, the foundation of so-called "abortion rights" in America, declaring there is no constitutional right to abort the life of an unborn child.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said Roe must be overruled because "the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision…"

"Far from settling the matter, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division," Alito explained.

When the decision was passed down, a loud cheer erupted from the large pro-life crowd that began celebrating in front of the court. After the initial celebrations, many pro-lifers cleared out and angry abortion supporters flooded in.

Some of the pro-abortion crowd chanted "if we don't get it, burn it down," vowing to inflict more violence across the nation.

Protesters carrying Antifa flag chant “If we don’t get it, burn it down.” pic.twitter.com/Bo8XvgXypI — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) June 25, 2022

So far, roughly 40 pro-life women's clinics and other pro-life institutions, including churches, were already burned and vandalized in the lead-up to Friday's big decision.

“Burn it down.” Just a bunch of peaceful ANTIFA protesters https://t.co/wFu52foS4g — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) June 25, 2022

CBN News spoke with former Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson about the Supreme Court's major ruling, and what comes next.

She said in light of the violence and threats from pro-abortion radicals, pro-life pregnancy centers need to hire armed security and off-duty police officers to protect pro-life clinics and the homes of those who serve women.

Beyond those steps, she says now is the time to double down on efforts to help women in crisis.

"The real fight is just beginning," Johnson said. "We've gone from really one battle at the federal level to now 50 state battles. We as Christians, as pro-lifers, now's the time to double down on our efforts at the state level."

"There will be many states where abortion is illegal, but that doesn't mean that the fight is over. Crisis pregnancies are still going to exist even if abortion clinics don't, so we really need to be supporting our crisis pregnancy centers - now more than ever - maternity homes, pro-life help lines, any entity that is out there supporting lives, supporting women, we need to be supporting them now more than ever," she said.

This pro-life organization offers a 24/7 hotline and local crisis pregnancy options for anyone facing an unexpected pregnancy.

Johnson explained that one serious problem is that many women don't even know pregnancy centers exist to help them because they've mainly just heard of abortion clinics as the primary option.

"So one of the things I'd really like to see pro-life people doing on social media, in our churches, anywhere that we can... we need to be showcasing the pro-life pregnancy centers in our area. I can tell you that when I had my first crisis pregnancy, I didn't even know what a pregnancy center was but I knew what an abortion clinic was," she said. "So we need to be doing a better job as the church, as Christians, of really advertising the pro-life resources that are in our communities."

