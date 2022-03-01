Biden Contends 'We Are Stronger Today' in State of the Union Address, GOP Says Pro-Family Revolution Coming

President Biden delivered his first official State of the Union address Tuesday night, touting what he considers to be the achievements of his administration.

The address comes at a crucial time with numerous domestic and international crises unfolding in his presidency.

Biden began his speech by honoring all Ukrainians and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, who was in attendance with First Lady Jill Biden.

"We the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people," said the president.

Among the special guests selected to sit with First Lady Jill Biden were the Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and the president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens.

Starting his address by focusing on the war that has riveted global attention, Biden vowed that Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Throughout our history, we've learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," he said. "They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising. That's why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations."

"Putin's latest attack on Ukraine was premeditated and unprovoked," Biden stated. "He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready," he argued.

Biden said he's enforcing economic sanctions and cutting off Russia's largest banks from the international financial system.

"We are choking off Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," he remarked.

The president addressed the brutal U.S. inflation spike which has reached a 40-year high as the economy tries to recover from the pandemic.

"Lower your costs, not your wages," he said. "Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let's make it in America."



Biden continued, "Economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America. My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit."

To lower inflation, Biden pledged to cut costs rather than wages. He also said he'd like to reduce the price of prescription drugs, energy costs for families, and the expense of childcare.

With the CDC relaxing its mask guidelines last week and local governments nationwide dropping virus-related restrictions, Biden eventually addressed the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it his third big topic in the speech.

"Because of your resilience and the tools we have, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines. We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19, with severe cases down to a level not seen since last July," he said.

After the massive omicron spike over the past few months, most Americans now have either acquired natural antibodies or have been vaccinated. The president urged more Americans to get vaccinated and said he'll work on procuring treatments against the virus.

He also thanked retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer for his long service in the court system and welcomed his replacement, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden concluded his address by declaring that America is the "strongest, freest, and most prosperous nation the world has ever known. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today."

For the GOP rebuttal to Biden's speech, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued that Biden opened the door for the Ukraine war by creating weakness that endangers America's allies and emboldens our enemies. She said Biden's botched military pullout from Afghanistan laid the groundwork for Vladimir Putin to challenge the world with his assault on Ukraine.

Reynolds also pointed to an impending red wave midterm election for Congress, saying there will be a pro-parent, pro-family revolution. Many political experts agree Democrats will be thrown from power in the House and Senate in the fall elections.

