‘There Are No Words’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Gives Positive Update on Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis

Several months ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced his wife, Casey, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, some seven months later, the Republican has another announcement: she’s cancer-free.

Ron DeSantis, a likely contender for the presidency in the future, shared the news in a brief video posted to his social media channels Thursday afternoon. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy — her last session was in January — Casey DeSantis “is now considered cancer-free,” he explained.

The 43-year-old governor went on to say he is “confident” his wife will “make a full recovery.”

In a follow-up post, Casey DeSantis wrote: “There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful, and humbled I am to hear the words cancer-free. To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free. To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong. https://t.co/lAwy7w0Qb9 — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) March 3, 2022

The DeSantis’ announcement was met with well-wishes from other top political figures.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez shared the “wonderful news,” adding, “Your recovery is a testament to your fighting spirit and faith,” referring to Casey DeSantis, who is 41 years old.

The governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, thanked all those who have prayed for Casey DeSantis.

Other Republican governors celebrated the positive update, too.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) shared Ron DeSantis’ tweet, describing the video as “great news.” And Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) described the update as “a tremendous answer to prayer.”

“Elee and I are thrilled at this news. God bless the DeSantis family!” he tweeted.

Ron DeSantis first shared his wife’s diagnosis in early October 2021. At the time, he described his wife as the “centerpiece of our family” and a woman who “has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady.

The governor went on to describe Casey DeSantis — whom he married in 2010 — as a “true fighter” who will “never, never, never give up,” a reference to a speech Winston Churchill delivered in 1941 when he was prime minister of the U.K.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***