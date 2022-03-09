Republicans Send Mixed Messages Over Biden's Supreme Court Pick

Above: Penny Nance, president, and CEO of Concerned Women for America appeared on Wednesday's edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to discuss the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

The road to the Supreme Court is looking a little rockier than first expected for President Biden's latest nominee.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is being met with mixed signals in meetings with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) called their Tuesday meeting "productive," signaling that Jackson could win her vote during upcoming confirmation hearings.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) though says he's likely a "no" vote. He was one of just several Republicans who voted to confirm Jackson to the D.C. appeals court.

On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) met with Jackson and had this to say afterward.

"I don't have my mind made up," Hawley remarked. "I don't believe in this idea that a justice is a representative of a particular administration or you know how he or she is going to vote in cases."

Court watchers won't have to guess much longer as confirmation hearings begin in less than two weeks.

