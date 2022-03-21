Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Vows to Defend, Support Constitution

High-stakes confirmation hearings kicked off Monday for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She is the first woman to be considered for the High Court by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The confirmation hearings consisted of statements from committee members, introductions, and then words from Judge Jackson herself.

"Members of this committee: If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years," she told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free."

Some Republicans have stated opposition to Jackson; however, Senate Democrats should have enough votes to confirm her without their help.

Democrats say the 51-year-old mother of two is the most heavily-vetted Supreme Court nominee in 30 years, having already been confirmed twice by the full Senate for other roles and sitting down with more than 40 senators.

"I am fully confident you'll serve Americans from all walks of life, all backgrounds fairly and faithfully," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) stated, "In any Supreme Court nomination, the most important thing that I look for is the nominee's view of the law."

As the hearings got underway, Republicans brought up her rulings on child porn as a trial judge. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) charging she has a history of letting child predators off easy.

"I'm not interested in trapping Judge Jackson, I'm not interested in trying to play gotcha," Hawley said. "I'm interested in her answers."

Other Republicans are also concerned about her position on court-packing, record on terror cases, and more.

"I'm also interested, as others have mentioned, on why pro-abortion, dark money groups and anti-religious freedom grounds are pouring millions of dollars into a public campaign to support your nomination," asserted Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Confirmation of Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer would not shift the Court's ideological balance although it's still a crucial moment for Jackson and the Biden presidency.

Democrats are praising Jackson for her record on abortion, climate change, and gun control.

"One thing stands out to me. That's your commitment to uphold justice under the law," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Barring a significant misstep or surprise, the slim Democrat majority hopes to wrap up her confirmation before Easter.

While it could be a contentious week, Senator Lindsey Graham says Republicans will be far more civil than Democrats were during proceedings for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

"The one thing I promise you, you will not be vilified. You will not be attacked for your religious views. You will not defend yourself against something because it is too late," remarked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Over the next two days, senators will get a chance to praise or scrutinize Jackson.

Biden is hoping she will get at least some bipartisan support to shore up the Court's credibility.

"I have dedicated my career to ensuring that the words engraved on the front of the Supreme Court building — equal justice under law — are a reality and not just an ideal," Jackson declared.

