US Strengthens Alliance With Singapore as Instability Escalates in Europe and Indo-Pacific

President Joe Biden met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House, boosting alliances as the war in Ukraine pushes on.

Tuesday's meeting signaled Asia has become a priority for US foreign policy. President Biden told reporters the goal of the meeting was to tackle "unprecedented challenges" facing the world's rules-based order.

This as China toes the line of getting involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two covered a range of topics, including how to develop a strategy for peace in the Indo-Pacific and Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine.

"With the Prime Minister's visit and Singapore's stronger leadership on the issue, it's clear that Putin's war is unacceptable ... in every region of the world, not just Europe but every region," Biden said.

Singapore has shown the world its support for Ukraine by imposing sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

Those sanctions include a ban on four banks from doing business with Russia and an export ban on technology and military items.

Russia, as an adversary, was followed closely by conflict in the Indo-Pacific and Singapore's proposal of peace and open trade in the South China Sea.

President Biden has said he's "hopeful" China does not get involved in Russia's war on Ukraine.

However, China's position on the war is ambiguous at best, which is why Biden and Prime Minister Lee met to strengthen their alliance.

Tuesday's meeting with Lee is the latest in a series of diplomatic meetings to counter China's growing influence in Asia. Even as Russia imposes war in Ukraine, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stressed that China is the threat that will define this century.

"China is no longer hiding its strength and biding its time," said Sen. Rubio. "Since 2012, Xi Jinping's words and actions are clear that Beijing believes it has the power to make the international order its image. And that time has come for China to reinstate itself as the middle kingdom, the dominant power in the Indo-pacific and eventually the world."

Other issues discussed with Prime Minister Lee included revamping the supply chain, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, and holding North Korea accountable for destabilizing missile launches.

The US and Singapore will also work together to fight climate change, bolster cyber security, and even partner for future space exploration.

