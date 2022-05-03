CBN NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Take on Homeland Security's Proposed Disinformation Governance Board

CBN News Political Analyst David Brody sat down for an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump Tuesday to examine the proposed governance board.

The following is the transcript from one segment of the interview.

David Brody: The Ministry of Truth as they're calling it, this disinformation governance board that you've heard about, what do you make of it, exactly? You wonder if they're gonna go after like a truth social and this is scary stuff. This is Orwellian stuff.

Donald Trump: Well, especially the person that's doing it because that she's a political operative, and it's no good anyway. Because who knows who this person is, but they literally they picked a person that would be the last choice of certainly a certain party. And actually, probably both parties because most people believe it's called free speech. You have to have free speech. So I think that it's not even believable that we're talking about this subject. If you want to know the truth. Who wouldn't believe that we're talking about somebody that's going to censure people over a long period of time, and very strong now they're saying, Oh, no, it's just a recommendation? That's where it all began. I guess that's what they used to say in Russia. That's what they said in the Soviet Union, right? We're just going to do it a little bit. No, we can't do that. We can't do that. That's a horrible thing.

