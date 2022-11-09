House and Senate Majorities Still in Question as Votes Continue to be Counted

The long-expected red wave hit a blue wall – as results from Election Day prove while Republicans still could take control of the House, it will only be by a small margin. There are still races that have yet to be called leaving both Capitol Hill majorities in question.

The White House is reacting to Tuesday's results with glee and giddiness as Democratic House and Senate candidates performed far better than anticipated.

"We did what we needed to do," said Senator-Elect John Fetterman (D-PA)

Democrats flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania with Fetterman defeating Republican Mehmet Oz.

In other close Senate races, Republicans held onto Ohio, Wisconsin, and North Carolina while Democrats kept New Hampshire, Colorado, and Washington State. Neither Nevada nor Arizona has been called yet.

With both the gubernatorial and Senate races up in the air, Arizona election officials say they will provide daily updates, although final results are likely days away.

The current count indicates a sizable number of Arizonans voted split parties on statewide races. That trend was also seen in New Hampshire, which elected a Senate Democrat and Republican governor, and Georgia – where incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams, while the neck-and-neck Georgia Senate race is heading for a December runoff.

But the story of the day was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating Democrat Charlie Crist by almost 20%.

"Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages," he told an enthusiastic audience in Tampa Tuesday night.

Exit polls indicated 45% of GOP voters there, want DeSantis to lead the party in 2024, while just 33% chose former President Trump.

Nationwide, however, dozens of candidates only won by razor-thin margins, leading neither party to feel like ringing the victory bell.

"To me, it feels like America telling our political system that we're done trying to hate each other," Christian author and speaker Carlos Whittaker said in an Instagram post. "We're exhausted from hating each other on a daily basis.

Whittaker shared this perspective on the results.

"People like us that are ready to be curious about people that aren't like us, we're going to win in the end. Why? Because I feel like that's who we were created to be," he said.

As results still trickling in, politicians are already preparing for 2024 with former President Trump teasing a major announcement for next week. As new party leaders emerge, though, there's a growing possibility if he runs, he'll face a stronger challenge from within his own party.

