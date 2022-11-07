In Campaign's Final Weekend, 3 US Presidents Converge on PA for This Keystone Race

How important is Pennsylvania to both parties as the midterm elections approach? It's critical. That's why the current president and two former ones were all dispatched to the Keystone State over the weekend as the campaign season comes to a close.

At a Saturday rally in Latrobe, America's 45th President Donald Trump told the crowd, "Just three days from now, the people of Pennsylvania are going to elect Dr. Mehmet Oz to the United States Senate."

Oz, one of Trump's key endorsements, is locked in a tight race with Democrat John Fetterman.

"The most important thing I believe in, is you,' Oz told the rally. "If we do all this together, we will win big time on Tuesday, are y'all in? Because if you're all in we win."

In an attempt to reach all factions of the party, Oz appeared with moderate Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins the day after the Trump rally. "Dr. Oz has made it clear that he would've voted to certify the election results in 2020 and that, after all, is what's important," Collins said.

Meanwhile, Democrats brought in big guns as well, with the 44th president, Barack Obama in Pittsburgh, trying to push Fetterman across the finish line.

"Pittsburgh, I am here to ask you to vote!" Obama exclaimed.

"My last favor of all of you is, please, send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey, and send me to Washington, DC," Fetterman asked.

Meanwhile, President Biden joined the fray in Philadelphia. He spoke at a gathering of Fetterman supporters, insisting, "There's no quit in John Fetterman! There's no quit in Pennsylvania! There's no quit in America!"

Democrats see Pennsylvania as their best chance to flip a seat, with Republican Senator Pat Toomey retiring. Holding the seat with Oz could ultimately lead to control of the chamber, since the Senate is currently deadlocked at 50-50.

