The Trump Train Rides Again: Here's a Look at Who's Still on It

The dust is settling on former President Donald Trump's 2024 announcement with his campaign now officially underway. There wasn't much doubt he'd run again in 2024. But the ongoing question is, will he have the GOP support needed to win the party's nomination this time around?

Trump's third campaign for president already looks and feels different than the prior two with some key players noticeably no longer riding the Trump train.

"I think we'll have better choices in the future," former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC News's David Muir.

Following Trump's speech, his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, "We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood."

Trump's daughter Ivanka, who wasn't on the stage last week, released a statement saying going forward, she will support her father outside the political arena.

"There wasn't a withdrawal of support by any means it was just a statement out in front of everything that said I'm going to prioritize what matters most and that is my family," Republican strategist Luke Ball of Rightlife Media told CBN News.

Ball also described the crowd in Mar-a-Lago as hopeful.

"I witnessed a lot of people in the crowd with faces of hope and they told me afterward that they felt as if they were proud to be in the fight again," continued Ball.

Ball said he stands by Trump's decision to announce his candidacy unusually early.

"The message right now is that we're going to unify," Ball said. "We are going to unify under this umbrella of an America first message and we're going to press forward into these next elections because it's just not time to sit around and wait for other people to decide whether or not they're going to run. The time for action is now."

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee also gave a ringing endorsement of Trump's speech.

"This is the message that if he sticks to it, I believe will make him unbeatable. Unbeatable in the primary and unbeatable in the general election," Huckabee told Newsmax.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) agreed tweeting, the speech "charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a potential GOP primary opponent getting positive reviews – argued it's too early to declare intentions for 2024.

"We just finished this election, okay? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff, I mean seriously," DeSantis said.

Pastor Robert Jeffress, a longtime Trump ally, told Newsweek,"The Republican Party is headed toward a civil war that I have no desire or need to be part of." He claimed he will hold off on any endorsements until the GOP has a nominee, but added, "Donald Trump was a great president, and if he becomes the GOP nominee in 2024 I will happily support him."

The first GOP primary is not until February 2024, and it could be months before any other candidates decide to announce their campaigns. On the Democrat side, President Biden said he intends to run and will make an official decision likely at the start of next year.

