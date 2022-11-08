The US Senate Could Be the Top Prize: Here Are the Key Races to Watch

Election analysts have long been pointing to a possible Republican takeover of the House tonight, but now they're saying the Senate has also shifted to the "up for grabs" category.

Right now, the Senate is divided 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker giving control of the body to Democrats.

In this 2022 election, 36 Democrat-held seats are not up for a vote, and neither are 29 Republican-held Senate seats. That means the fight for control boils down to 35 individual races, and five or six are considered to be very competitive, polling neck-and-neck before Election Day.

Polls have closed in certain states, and winners have already been declared in races where the incumbent wasn't at risk. For example, in Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul (R) has won reelection. In South Carolina, Sen. Tim Scott (R) is heading back to DC for another term. And in Vermont, Peter Welch (D) is being called the winner, taking the seat long-held by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D).

Other big-name incumbents like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have also been declared winners. No surprises there.

The Big Races to Watch

Some of the competitive races we're keeping a close eye on are happening in Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Arizona.

As CBN News has reported, the Georgia Senate race is seen as a toss-up as Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock tries to fend off Republican Herschel Walker. With 85% of votes counted, the race is now a dead heat.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats are hoping to take away the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey who is not seeking reelection. In the Keystone State, Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had held a slim lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz, but now the political site Five Thirty Eight says Oz shot to the lead overnight. But with 68% of votes tallied, Fetterman leads by 1% there.

And in Nevada, Democrat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is facing a tough challenge by Republican Adam Laxalt. Nevada is expected to be one of the best chances for the GOP to take away a Democrat-held seat.

Experts said the Senate race in New Hampshire would be a big one to watch early in the evening, but results came in slowly there. All evening, Democrat Maggie Hassan has held a strong lead against challenger Donald Bolduc.

In Ohio, Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance helped his party retain its GOP U.S. Senate seat against a tough challenge by Democrat Tim Ryan.

We'll bring you updates on these key races throughout the evening, and you can follow results directly HERE using the interactive map at our CBNNews.com ELECTION CENTER. Also, check out our LIVE broadcast coverage for breaking results happening on the air. Remember, due to the recent trend toward mail-in ballots, some races could shift and could take longer to tabulate depending on the volume of those mail-in votes.