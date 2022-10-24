Predictions of a 'Red Tsunami' Are on the Rise

With midterm elections just two weeks away, talk is growing of a 'red tsunami,' with Republicans not only taking back the House but also the Senate.

Pollsters and political strategists say Republicans could win as many as 20 House seats, much more than the six seats they need to take back the House. Even media outlets like USA Today are predicting, "All signs point to a red wave on Election Day."

Republican leaders are also optimistic they'll gain at least one seat necessary to win control of the Senate.

There was a noticeable sound of panic in Sen. Bernie Sanders' voice Sunday when he told CNN he's concerned Democrats are not motivating their core constituencies to show up on Election Day.

"I am worried about the level of voter turnout among young people and working people who will be voting Democratic. And I think again what Democrats need to do is contrast their economic plan with the Republicans'," Sanders said.

There's a chance the 'red wave' could even score GOP wins in Georgia and Arizona, where Republican challengers Herschel Walker and Blake Masters have been dogged by critical media coverage.

Republican political consultant Karl Rove told Fox News Sunday that it partly depends on the success of Republican candidates for governor in those two states. "If Kari Lake wins by a sufficient margin, she might just bring Blake Masters in on her coattails. Same thing in Georgia. If Brian Kemp wins by a 6, 7, 8 point margin, he might just bring Herschel Walker in on his coattails."

Polls show the top issue for voters is the economy and inflation, which Democrats, who control the House, Senate and the White House, have to own.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CBS Sunday the media needs to change the subject.

"When I hear people talking about inflation. we need to change that subject. Inflation is a global phenomenon. The fight is not about inflation. It's about the cost of living," Pelosi said.

Democrats thought they could get a lot of election mileage out of the Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade, but the abortion issue ranks far behind the economy and crime among voters.

"Nobody said we're doing abortion rather than the economy, but it's about both," Pelosi said.



Vice President Kamala Harris holds a diagram of abortion, voting and LGBTQ+ issues while talking about reproductive rights Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Joe Biden's unpopularity has also not helped, and some Democratic candidates have distanced themselves.

Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan said, "I want to be the face of this campaign. I've done this for 18 months. We've done it on our own."

When Pelosi was asked if she would step aside as leader if Democrats lose the House, she dodged the question.

"I'm not talking about that. I'm here to talk about how we win the election," Pelosi told CBS.

And despite what Biden has labeled "Jim Crow 2.0" voting laws that Democrats said would restrict access to polling places, early voting has been shattering records.