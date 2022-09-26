Poll Could Spell Trouble for Democrats in Midterm Elections, GOP Rolls Out 'Commitment to America'

Democrats are facing some bad news heading into the midterm elections. Just 39 percent of Americans approve of the job President Biden is doing while 53 percent disapprove, according to a new ABC-Washington Post poll.

Low presidential approval ratings often indicate big losses for the party in power.

The poll comes as congressional Republicans have released their own agenda for what they would do if they retake the majority.

House Republicans went to Washington to roll out their midterm agenda, but not Washington, DC. They went closer to middle America. In Washington County near Pittsburgh, PA, House GOP members unveiled a strategy outline they hope will help them win back control on Capitol Hill.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a packed audience that Republicans have a blueprint for the country. He laid out a platform that includes securing the southern border, reeling in inflation, and bringing down crime rates.

That new polling from ABC and the Washington Post also reveals that 84 percent of people are calling the economy a top issue in their Congressional vote.

"The most important thing is the cost of living to the American public. This runaway inflation that the Democrats have caused, making gas prices so high; no matter where you are, you're asking 'can you afford it,'" Rep. McCarthy told CBN News.

Another pillar is a commitment to a "parental bill of rights" as education is expected to be a potential deciding issue.

"I think parents just said enough is enough. We want to be active, an active seat at the table, and a true partnership with our school systems," said Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA).

While the roadmap might be light on solid proposals, one thing appears clear. If Republicans take control of the House, there will be investigations.

"We're big boys and girls, give us the truth, we can handle the facts. We are committed to doing the investigations that need to be done. After all, that is part of our constitutional duty," Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told one of the people in attendance.

Polls suggest Republicans are in a good position to take back control of at least the House chamber. Democrats used the Republican rollout to punch back by zeroing in on the issues they see as winners for their side.

"That's a thin series of policy goals, with little or no detail that he says Republicans are going to pursue if they regain control of the Congress. Here's a few of the things we didn't hear. We didn't hear mention of the right to choose," Biden said at a dueling Democratic rally.

The GOP agenda did not address the abortion issue directly, only making a promise to protect the unborn. Republicans are seemingly split on whether to propose federal abortion legislation or leave it entirely up to states. Democrats hope to make it the deciding issue in November. "If Republicans win control of the Congress, abortion will be banned," Biden claimed.

The "Commitment to America" is a throwback to 1994's "Contract with America," the brainchild of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich that propelled Republicans to majorities in both chambers almost three decades ago.

One policy proposal that McCarthy did promise was to stop the IRS from hiring 87,000 new agents on day one. It was a provision of a bill passed this summer.