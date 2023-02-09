The Bible 'Changed My Life': Lawmaker Gives God's Word to Members of Her New House Committee

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the new chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, handed out Bibles at her first committee meeting and challenged members to read through the book in 2023.

McMorris Rodgers said the Bible "changed my life" when she read it through for the first time. She encouraged "everyone to read this book in their lifetime," according to The Washington Stand.

"Finally, I wanted to give you a book," the congresswoman said, and "invite all of us to read through it together in 2023. It's an all-time best-seller. I read through it for the first time a few years ago, and it changed my life. My encouragement is for everyone to read this book in their lifetime. So, why not now, in 2023?"

"In America and on this committee, there {are} many faiths, beliefs that are represented. We cherish religious freedom and religious tolerance," McMorris Rodgers continued.

The Washington Stand reports it appeared the chairwoman gave the members of her committee a Bible structured as a daily devotional.

"This Bible is structured to be 15 minutes a day, a little Old Testament, New Testament, Psalms, and Proverbs," she explained.

"And I pray that it will be a blessing," McMorris Rodgers concluded.

She also gave members a free coffee mug and encouraged them to have coffee with a colleague from the opposite party.

In the same meeting, Rep. Anna Eschoo (D-CA) handed McMorris Rodgers a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her being the first woman to chair the committee.

J.P. Duffy, the vice president for communications at the Family Research Council, tweeted about McMorris Rodgers' gesture, writing:

"So very encouraging to see this on Capitol Hill----> U.S. House Committee Chair @cathymcmorris Invites Members to Read Bible in a Year..."

So very encouraging to see this on Capitol Hill----> U.S. House Committee Chair @cathymcmorris Invites Members to Read Bible in a Year https://t.co/KmaxVtPdLZ via @WSHStand @FRCdc — JP Duffy (@JPDuffy) February 6, 2023

