Lynette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk Duo Dies: 'A True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom'

Lynette Hardaway, better known as Diamond from the team Diamond and Silk, died Monday night. She was 51.

The lively political commentator and her sister Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson were big supporters of former President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016 and reelection campaign in 2020.

Trump noted Hardaway's passing on Truth Social Monday night, writing: "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans."

"Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time!" Trump continued.

"Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!" the former president concluded.

The Diamond and Silk Facebook page posted an announcement of Hardaway's passing, but did not reveal a cause of death.

"The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond's family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all! Memorial Ceremony to be announced soon," the post said.

A Nov. 26 tweet from the duo's official Twitter account indicated Hardaway was facing a serious health struggle.

"Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond," the tweet said.

'We're Politically Direct'

As CBN News reported, Hardaway and Richardson burst onto the scene in 2016 with their entertaining and very political points of view. They later became internet sensations. Their blunt tell-it-like-it-is approach won them a huge following.

"We're not politically correct, we're politically direct," Diamond told CBN News during an interview in 2020. "You can say we're two black chicks who are down with politics that love this country, love America."

Their journey to supporting former President Trump and attaining fame was chronicled in their book which is a look at how two regular working-class people made it big in America. As two preacher's kids, their thankfulness starts at the top.

"We had no plans for any of this. None of it," Diamond told CBN News at the time. "It just all snowballed into what you see today. God is the author of our lives."

Silk chimed in with a life motto they live by.

"We often say that God would not have brought us to it if he wasn't going to see us through it. That's why we say it's a divine order. We were created for such a time as this."

Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson, known as Diamond and Silk, speak during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

As two outspoken conservative black women, they were subjected to negative media treatment. Their book pushed back against the media narrative about them.

"The media is so nasty, especially the left-wing media," Diamond said. "They are so nasty when you don't go along with their narrative. You have to understand what they've done to black America is they depicted black America as to how they want them to be: as left-leaning liberals."

They also faced censorship, such as bans on Facebook for posting supposedly "unsafe" content." Facebook later "apologized" but to this day still puts fact-check warnings on Diamond and Silk content. They also had problems with Twitter and YouTube censorship as well.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the matter in 2018, Democrats tried to question their complaints. The sisters weren't having any of it saying, "You're not going to brush us off and dismiss us that we don't have merit here. These people censored us for no reason. They put limitations on our page for no reason, and that was wrong."

Other conservatives on social media also mourned the news of Hardaway's passing.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and his wife Candy tweeted: "Diamond of @DiamondandSilk was an incredible person who truly cared about America. I enjoyed going on the show because she was always positive, with a smile, and reminded people why America is so important and worth saving. We send condolences to Silk and Diamond's entire family."

Conservative commentator and author Tamera Leigh tweeted, "#RipDiamond @DiamondandSilk were gracious, good humored, & fierce voices for @realDonaldTrump and America! Prayers for Silk & Diamond's family. What a treasure she was!"

Hardaway's family set up a GiveSendGo page as a memorial fund for the entertainer. So far, it has raised almost $40,000.