Trump's Ties to Evangelicals Souring Despite Roe v. Wade Win - Tells CBN News 'It's a Sign of Disloyalty'

Former President Donald Trump is being extremely blunt about why evangelical leaders have held off endorsing him so far in the 2024 presidential race.

When CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody asked him about this issue, Trump replied, "I don't really care, it's a sign of disloyalty. There's great disloyalty in the world of politics, and that's a sign of disloyalty because nobody… has ever done more for 'right to life' than Donald Trump."

Many Evangelical leaders backed him solidly in 2016 and 2020 but this time around they have remained largely silent.

Pastor Robert Jeffress, a longtime friend and evangelical ally of Trump, says he'll wait to see how the Republican nomination contest moves along. Others, like past supporters James Robison and Mike Evans, have been somewhat critical of Trump.

"I put three Supreme Court Justices who all voted, and they got something they've been fighting for... many, many years," Trump continued. "Nobody thought they could win it. They won — Roe v. Wade — they won. They finally won."

President Trump will go down as the most pro-life president in American history, but in our interview, Trump made clear that if pro-life candidates for public office run on a platform of no exceptions for abortion, it won't be a winning formula.

"If you don't have it, I think it's very, very hard frankly to get elected. With that being said, you have to go with your heart. You have to go with what you feel."

Trump says that situation came up in the Pennsylvania Governor's race with Republican Doug Mastriano, and Michigan's governor race with Republican Tudor Dixon. "I explained that to Doug, I explained it to Tudor," Trump says. "I explained it to others, and I said, you have to follow your heart, you have to do what you think is right. But I think it made their elections very, very hard for them to win."

He points out that Ronald Reagan was also for abortion exceptions, and he made clear that, despite a pro-life viewpoint of no exceptions, the Democrats are the extremists on abortion. "I think they're the radicals," he said.

