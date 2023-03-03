TN Gov. Signs Bills Outlawing Transgender Surgeries on Kids, Drag Shows on Public Property

Tennessee has now become the latest state to take action against gender transition surgeries performed on children.

The new law known as the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act was signed by Republican Governor Bill Lee on Thursday.

As CBN News reported late last month, the new law puts several measures into place. It forbids transgender surgeries on minors and prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to anyone under the age of 18.

The legislation does offer exceptions, including allowing doctors to continue the patient's medical procedures if they began prior to July 1, 2023, which is when the ban is scheduled to take effect. The bill says the treatment must end by March 31, 2024.

The measure also allows the state attorney general to investigate healthcare providers who violate the statute, which carries a $25,000 penalty.

Civil rights groups, like the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, have vowed to sue the state over the new law, setting up the potential for a lengthy legal battle.

Mississippi, Florida, South Dakota, and Utah banned similar procedures for minors earlier this year.

Other proposed measures blocking transgender treatments for kids have been proposed in 27 states.

The 'Volunteer State' Also Outlaws Drag Performances

Lee also signed a law banning adult-oriented shows – like drag queen shows – on public property in the state. It's the first law of its kind restricting drag shows performed in front of children, blocking them from taking place in a public space where children could see them.

The word "drag" does not appear in the Tennessee bill. Instead, it changes the definition of "adult cabaret performance" in state law to mean a show in an adult venue that already features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.

The measure notes the first violation of the offense is a Class A misdemeanor with fines up to $2,500 and one year in prison. A second or subsequent violation is a Class E felony with fines up to $4,000 and prison time from one to six years.

The Tennessee Pride Chamber, a pro-LGBT advocacy group, predicted that "selective surveillance and enforcement" will lead to court challenges and "massive expenses" as governments aim to defend the law.

Several other states, including Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah, are considering similar drag show bans.

