Trump Heads to Iowa After Hitting #1 on iTunes, Calling 3rd Bid for White House 'The Final Battle'

Former President Trump returned to Iowa on Monday as he ramps up his 2024 presidential campaign, aiming to connect with voters on a more personal level as his team also aims to take a disciplined approach to the ground game in Iowa.

Trump is dubbing his third bid for the White House "the final battle."

Speaking to voters in Iowa yesterday, Trump took aim at the economy, the border, and his likely 2024 opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"Ron DeSanctus, did anyone hear of DeSanctus, DeSanctimonious, DeSanctus, Ron DeSanctus strongly opposed ethanol and we don't even know if he's running but I might as well tell you," Trump said.

He also attacked DeSantis over his position on Social Security and Medicare entitlements, and declared, "Ron was a disciple of Paul Ryan who is a RINO loser."

And fittingly for an Iowa speech, Trump billed himself as the most pro-farmer president saying, "I successfully negotiated and renegotiated more than 50 agreements to boost farm exports by more than $60 billion."

"We’ve done a good job for the farmers. No president has ever done more for the farmers than I have,” he said.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller tweeted a photo of the large crowd saying, "Massive enthusiasm for President @realDonaldTrump in Davenport, Iowa!"

The latest Iowa polls appear to agree with that photo. Trump remains widely popular among Iowa Republicans with 80% saying they have a favorable rating of Trump, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Trump remains very popular in other settings too. In fact, the top single on iTunes over the weekend, "Justice for All," features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while the J6 Prison Choir sings "The Star Spangled Banner," aiming to bring attention to January 6th prisoners who are still waiting for due process from the judicial system.

The song's success surprised Newsweek which exclaimed, "Donald Trump Tops iTunes Charts: 'Wow!'" It bested everyone from Miley Cyrus to Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

The popularity of that song on iTunes comes after the release of previously hidden January 6th videos, some of them showing Capitol Hill Police officers calmly guiding certain protesters like Jacob Chansley around the building and not attempting to arrest them.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley says the release of those videos reflects poorly on the way the Justice Department conducted the trials of protesters like Chansley, who has sometimes been called the QAnon shaman.

Turley tweeted, "Fox News is reporting sources as saying that these videotapes were handed over to the FBI soon after Jan. 6th. If true, the Justice Department did have the evidence and failed to turn it over to the defense as constitutionally required."

"So the DOJ played videotapes for the court to secure the heavy sentence against Chansley while the government allegedly withheld videotapes contradicting that account," he said.

...So the DOJ played videotapes for the court to secure the heavy sentence against Chansley while the government allegedly withheld videotapes contradicting that account. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 10, 2023

Chansley, who was sentenced to four years in prison, can be seen in another newly released video reading a tweet from Trump, telling the protesters to go home while others agree they should respect the Capitol and leave.