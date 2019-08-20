Did You Know These 4 Companies Have 'Hidden' Bible Verses on Their Products?

There are a number of popular Christian companies that are known for embracing and living out biblical values. From fast-food joint Chick-fil-A to craft store Hobby Lobby, these Christian businesses are on the forefront of not only providing stellar services, but also fully living out the gospel message.

But did you know there are also some Christian businesses that go a step further and actually post Bible verses and Christian references on their products? Some of these “hidden” placements might surprise you, but the messages are sure to inspire.

LOOKING FOR HOPE? Watch Uplifting Movies and TV Shows Right Now on PureFlix.com

Here are four Christian companies that place Bible verses on cups, wrappers and products:

In-N-Out Burger

One of the most well-known brands to place scripture on its products is In-N-Out Burger. The fast food chain prints verses, including John 3:16 — a reference to one of the most popular verses in the New Testament — on the bottom of cups and wrappers.

The In-N-Out Bible verse is pretty inspiring, but not surprising, as the company has a rich faith history, as do many of the other companies who include scripture on their products. Deseret News has more:

Rich Snyder was a born-again Christian and the founder of the West Coast fresh burger company. Early on, Snyder decided to use his company to share his beliefs. The company has continued to do so ever since.

The Christian company has also included references to other scriptures, including Proverbs 24:16, which reads, “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes.”

READ ALSO: Jesus’ 5 Most Amazing Miracles

Goldhen Eggs

Anyone opening a carton of Goldhen eggs (sold by Aldi stories) will notice something under the top cover: An inspiring Bible verse. Under each carton of eggs customers will find the text of Psalms 118:24. The scripture reads, "This is the Day which the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it."

Aldi shoppers have said that the eggs are packaged by Rose Acre Farms, which also has the Bible verse prominently displayed on its website. The Aldi Reviewer reached out to the farm and received this backstory on the verse’s placement on cartons:

“The Bible verse came about on our cartons from our founder, David W. Rust, who held that verse special to him throughout his life. He had it placed on Rose Acre Farms egg cartons in 1980, where it has remained to this day! It has always garnered letters of sincere appreciation from customers all across the USA as a positive message of hope.”

Pretty inspiring to see businesses that are influenced by biblical values.

READ ALSO: Jesus Died for Us: 10 Powerful Bible Verses About Salvation

Forever 21

Clothing brand Forever 21 was founded by Don and Jin Chang. The devout Christians moved to America from Korea in 1981 and proceeded to grow a clothing empire. What some might not realize, though, is that “John 3:16” is printed on the bottom of every bag.

That scripture reads, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

The Forever 21 Bible verse decision is yet another inspiring one to take into account as you do your shopping.

Cook-Out

It seems In-N-Out Burger isn’t the only fast-food company to jump into the Bible verse mix. Cook-Out, a southern chain, also includes Bible verses on its products, according to Business Insider.

Cups and products include verses, and Christian music is played at some of its locations -- something that creates what the Knoxville News Sentinel called an “uncommon Christian atmosphere.”

"In the family there's a lot of Christian influence, and they grew up in the South. It just kind of seemed natural," Allen Brooks, opening director at Cook-Out, told the outlet. "We've got scriptures on our cups and on the bags from the family scriptures that they like. It just kind of stood out to them."

That wraps our list of Christian companies that place Bible verses on their products.

If you’re looking for more inspiration, consider checking out PureFlix.com, a streaming service that offers thousands of faith and family friendly movies, TV shows and original programs — yet another company espousing positive, faith-forward content.

--

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Visit Pure Flix for access to thousands of faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows. You can get a free, one-month trial here.