'An Absolute Monster': Floridians Prep for Catastrophic Cat 4 Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is gaining steam as it spirals towards the Florida coast. Now a Category 2 storm, it's moving slowly over warm water that's fueling its strength as it approaches the US. By the time it's expected to strike on Monday, Dorian could be a catastrophic Category 4 storm packing winds of more than 130 miles per hour.

"Slow is never our friend. So, what that means is you'll have a longer period of time where you get those hurricane-force winds, a longer period of time that you can get the rainfall, torrential rainfall," says Ken Graham who directs the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Dorian, seen here by NOAA's #GOESEast, is now a Cat. 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. A #HurricaneWatch is now in effect for the northwestern #Bahamas as the storm slowly churns across the western #Atlantic. More: https://t.co/BoZ5yx3P4K pic.twitter.com/I6WzHIg7EQ — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 30, 2019

The center is getting real-time data from NOAA's hurricane hunters.

"We have two planes flying 24-hour operations into, around, and into these hurricanes," says Lt. Conor Maginn with NOAA.

In a tweeted video, President Trump says Dorian is "looking like it could be an absolute monster."

The president canceled his scheduled trip to Poland this weekend to monitor the storm.

He assures Americans the federal government is pre-positioning and ready to respond.



"All indications are it's going to hit very hard and it's going to be very big," he adds in the video address he tweeted Thursday.

In Florida, it's a rush to board up and get supplies. Preparations are proving to be an exercise in patience as many store shelves are already empty and some gas stations already out of fuel.

"You never know. You have no idea what you're going to go through," says Florida resident Kris Abercrombie.

Help is on the way.



CBN's Operation Blessing US Disaster Team is deploying to Central Florida today.

A team of volunteers is taking a generator-powered shower trailer, a 35-foot truck full of food and disaster relief supplies, and a work order trailer with gear to serve impacted communities.

"We actually have supplies that volunteers can just show up with the shirts on their back and go out and serve the community," says Operation Blessing's Blake Mueller.

He's praying the storm turns away, but if it does hit, Operation Blessing is prepared to stay and serve impacted communities for months if needed.

"Our overall mission is to end human suffering down there in the disaster-related area, and how we do that is by setting distribution centers that have non- perishable items along with hygiene products and cleaning supplies to hand out to the community. Not only that, but we offer free, hot meals to the community," Mueller adds.

For so many, this holiday weekend will be used to prepare and brace for the worst.