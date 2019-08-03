'One Million Moms' Boycotts Whole Foods Market for Sponsoring Drag Queen Hour

Christian advocacy group “One Million Moms” is boycotting retailer Whole Foods now that the grocery store supports Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH).

The boycott comes after the city of Atlanta LGBTQ Affairs tweeted that Whole Foods is the latest sponsor for its drag queen story hour. The tweet said that NBA team the Atlanta Hawks and NFL team the Atlanta Falcons were also sponsors.

We want to thank our friends at the @ATLHawks, @AtlantaFalcons, @WholeFoods, @GABeverage and @atlantapride for partnering with us for Drag Queen Story Hour. Thank you for your commitment to a welcoming, diverse and inclusive Atlanta. #OneAtlanta pic.twitter.com/S5lSfErJ73 — City of Atlanta LGBTQ Affairs (@COALGBTQ) July 1, 2019

The event took place on June 29 with Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker.

“It’s Okay to be Different” and “Mary Had a Little Glam” were read to Atlanta’s kids and families at Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour. It’s important to share positive messages of acceptance and confidence in our communities!@ATLEquity #OneAtlanta pic.twitter.com/UiXKTpkmbc — Paulina Guzman (@PauGuzATL) July 2, 2019

“It's Okay to be Different” and “Mary Had a Little Glam” were read to kids and their families during the drag queen story hour event, Lifesite News reported.

CBN News has reported on multiple DQSH events as they expand across the country.

The events have spread to public places, including libraries, as part of a nationwide LGBTQ agenda to teach children diversity. Men dressed up as women read LGBTQ-themed books to young children.

According to its website, “DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

One Million Moms started a petition urging Whole Foods to no longer sponsor the DQSH events. So far, the petition has 8,242 signatures.

"I will not shop at Whole Foods Market as long as your company is supporting Drag Queen Story Hour," the petition states. "A retailer that once promoted organics and clean food is now saturated in absolute filth, exploiting America's children to be 'groomed' by drag queens."

OneMillionMoms.com is a network of Christian moms who have joined together to stand up for children and their families.

Those opposing DQSH at Whole Foods took to Twitter to comment on the topic.

What kind of foolishness is going on in this wicked city called Atlanta???? — McKinley Caughman (@5pointsMckinley) June 29, 2019

I no longer live in Atlanta but I will boycott the whole food stores in Michigan were I live that is how much I hate what they are doing against children they are seeing how much we will put up with if we put up with this we are finished and God help us all. — akeifa yahkema (@carolenej12) August 1, 2019

