Multiple People Killed During Shooting at Walmart Shopping Center in El Paso, Texas

El Paso officials say multiple people were killed after a gunman reportedly opened fire inside a Walmart store.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, "Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families. The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

President Trump tweeted "God be with you all" and promised full support for the shooting victims.

'God be with you all': Trump pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims as lawmakers also grieve https://t.co/gISsidBeWr via @usatoday — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Politico reports a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

The El Paso Fire Department said that blood donors are desperately needed.