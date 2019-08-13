Teen Vogue Uses Snapchat to Instruct Kids How to Get an Abortion

Popular magazine Teen Vogue recently published content on Snapchat explaining to teenagers how to get abortions.

“How to Get an Abortion if You’re a Teen” is the name of the social media series — a repurposing of content in an article the magazine published in June under the same title.

The content encourages underage teenagers to tell their parents about their desire to have abortions because “no matter what your parents’ abstract views are, they might behave far more tenderly when their own child needs access to abortion care.”

However, if that’s not a viable option, the magazine then walks teens through the steps they need to take to usurp their parents in order to terminate a pregnancy.

Elizabeth Johnston, the author of the conservative Activist Mommy blog, rebuked the magazine — which is no longer in print, but still creates internet-based content — for advising girls on “how to get an abortion without her pro-life parents knowing about it.”

“Unborn children have no rights, but teenage children should have all right to bodily autonomy, including consent to dangerous, irreversible procedures like abortion without their parents' involvement?” she wrote.

The Teen Vogue article was written by Nona Willis Aronowitz, who was answering a series of questions from an unnamed 16-year-old girl afraid to tell her parents she wants to terminate her pregnancy because they are pro-life.

Johnston noted the fact the teen — despite her parents' views — turned to a secular magazine for advice on abortion “should be a major wake-up call to each of us.”

“How is it that even though her parents believe abortion is wrong, those beliefs have not been imparted to her?” she wrote. “This should be a sobering reminder not to let the world’s culture raise your children.”

Regardless of how the 16-year-old girl found herself in her current predicament, she continued, her pregnancy “is the creation of a precious life forged by the very hands of God.”

“That is nothing to be ashamed of, and one would hope that her pro-life parents would tell her exactly that if given the opportunity,” Johnston added.