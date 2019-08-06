The Power of Child-Like Faith: How Joyce Meyer's 2-Year-Old Great-Grandson Used Prayer to Heal His Mom

Christian speaker Joyce Meyer says her two-year-old great-grandson used the power of prayer to fight for healing for his mom.

She says it's the perfect example that having a childlike faith in Christ shouldn't be complicated.

"My great-grandson who's two, his mother's back was hurting really bad. It was hurting so bad that she was laying on the bed crying," Meyer explains. "He went up to her, Jeremiah, two years old, put his hand on her and said, 'Jesus, Mommy, Ouchy, Amen' – and her back quit hurting. Come to Him like a little child."

"You need to come like a little child, just like a little child and believe Him, just believe," she says.

Meyer shares the heartwarming testimony as part of a message directly tied to Luke 18:17, calling Christians to trust God in all things - as children rely upon their parents.

"Truly I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child will not enter it at all."

Meyer explains that we doubt the power of Christ when we use our heads rather than our hearts.

"Stop trying to get hold of God with your head. It's a heart thing. You gotta see what's in your heart. As soon as you get into reasoning, you're gonna have trouble believing," she says.

Meyer has learned that faith doesn't ensure that everything will be perfect, but rather it means simply putting your trust in God in all things.



"Faith is something God gives you that you need to use and release in your life. It's a powerful force but it's not just an automatic, you put your trust in God, you put your faith in Him," Meyer added.