Here's Your Tour of Melania Trump's New White House Christmas Decorations

America's First Lady Melania Trump has just revealed this year's stunning White House Christmas decorations that include a gold star family tree, nativity scene and breathtaking flower arrangements throughout the presidential mansion.

2019 White House Christmas Decorations (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News)

"The Spirit of America" is the theme that highlights patriotism, traditions, and history.

The East Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

"'The Spirit of America' is shining in The White House! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!" the first lady says.

Altogether, the adornments include 58 Christmas trees, over 15,000 bows and more than 2,500 strands of lights, according to the White House.

The Gold Star Family tree is seen in the East Wing of the White House, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

"When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard-working people and families that I meet," Melania said in a statement. "No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation."

The East Colonnade of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season. (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News)

"Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People's House was ready for Christmas. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

The Vermeil Room of the White House is seen decorated for the Christmas season, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The 2019 White House Christmas Ornament is seen decorating a tree in the Library of the White House, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Nativity Scene on display at the White House (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News)

The China Room of the White House is seen decorated for the Christmas season, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) The Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The East Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Red Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season, Dec. 1, 2019 (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The gingerbread house is seen in the State Dining Room of the White House, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

2019 White House Christmas Decorations (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News)

An orchestral performance during the unveiling of the 2019 White House Christmas Decorations (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News)

2019 White House Christmas Decorations (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News) 2019 White House Christmas Decorations (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News)

2019 White House Christmas Decorations (Photo: Patrick Robertson/CBN News)

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)