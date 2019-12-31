'I'm Thankful to God': 71-Year-Old Trump-Supporting Texas Hero Who Took Down a Church Shooter in 6 Seconds Speaks Out

He hoped it’d never happen, but Jack Wilson was well prepared for a scenario exactly like what went down in a White Settlement, Texas church this weekend.

Security camera footage shows a man wearing a coat and some sort of hood approach a church member and begins to fire. Wilson, who is head of the security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, said his training kicked in when he saw the strange man pull a gun.

Wilson spoke with Natalie Solis from Fox 4 in Texas:

**LISTEN NOW** Jack Wilson who fatally shot the White Settlement church shooter details how it went down & why the shooter had their attention even before he walked into the church @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/ZKS6mmR6NA — Natalie Solis (@Fox4Natalie) December 30, 2019

Wilson said they had eyes on the man, and their cameras, immediately after he walked into the church. He appeared suspicious because he was concealing one hand at all times, and had on what Wilson described as a fake beard and a wig, along with the large coat and hoodie.

“He had on a fake beard and a fake wig with a toboggan on his head,” Wilson explained. “I could see his right hand at all times but could not see his left hand.”

“After he shot Richard and Tony, he started towards the front of the sanctuary and that’s when I was able to engage him,” Wilson said to reporters.

He also explained how his training kicked in the second he saw that shotgun come out:

**MORE** from 71 yo Jack Wilson who says he hit the White Settlement church shooter with a single shot to the head. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/IG9QrfpQjh — Natalie Solis (@Fox4Natalie) December 30, 2019

“You train but you hope you never have to go to that extreme but if you do, your training will kick in — and that was evident yesterday.”

Wilson regularly trains others as part of his position headling up church security. In the video footage, multiple church members are seen drawing their weapons. Most of those are believed to be on Wilson’s church security team — including one of the victims.

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today,” Wilson wrote on his personal Facebook page shortly after the shooting took place. “The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church. I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed,” he wrote.

Wilson is apparently running for County Commissioner.

He’s a strong supporter of the Constitution and the 2nd Amendment, and a Trump supporter as well.

Praise God for brave and diligent men like Jack Wilson, who are there to protect others in times of imminent danger.

Do be praying for the entire church family and those closest to the two men who lost their lives due to this evil act. And praise God for the swift actions that saved potentially many lives.