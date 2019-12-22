'It was Everything We Needed in That Moment': TX Trooper Prays With Grieving Family During Traffic Stop

Instead of writing a traffic ticket after stopping a woman and her husband, a Texas trooper prayed for the grieving couple.

According to a recent Facebook post, Lanell James and her husband Lamar were driving to Dallas after an unexpected death in the family.

While traveling last Sunday, they were stopped by Texas State Trooper Ross Bates, who walked up to the vehicle and asked James where they were headed.

"When Trooper Bates approached the car he asked where we were headed. I told him to Dallas because we had a death in the family. He asked was it immediate and I said yes my husband’s brother," James said.

Lamar's younger brother Courtney was killed on a Dallas interstate on Dec. 13, KHOU-TV in Houston reports.

Trooper Bates offered his condolences to the family but what he said next caught them off-guard.

"He said 'Oh, I'm sorry to hear that, do you know where he is?' My husband answered 'yes at the morgue' and the officer responded 'no, he is now in his heavenly home,'" James added.

The grieving couple were overwhelmed by the police officer's kind words.

Trooper Bates asked for James' identification then walked back to his vehicle. He returned with a warning and a request to pray with them.

"He removed his hat asked to hold our hands and he prayed with us. I have NEVER had this happen before but it was everything that we needed in that moment. Thank you so much Trooper Bates for praying with us!"

Bates became a deacon recently and keeps a Bible in his vehicle on the top center console.

In a statement, Trooper Bates said, "While I was on patrol on Sunday, I met a family in need. They were mourning the unexpected loss of a loved one, and I am humbled that my actions had a positive impact on their lives during this difficult time. As a State Trooper, I've met many people who have shared their stories with me. Often, I don't hear about the impact I've had on them. I am truly humbled by the kind words of Mrs. James, and I will always be grateful that our brief interaction had a positive impact on their family."

James chose to share the heartwarming experience on social media to shine a positive light on the goodness in people.

"I want to give him the biggest hug. He just does not know how much that made our day. It did. It was everything," James concluded.