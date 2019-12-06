Displaying 30+ Stories
Worship Leaders Lift Jesus in White House: 'Let This Sound Give You Great Hope for America!'

12-06-2019
Talia Wise

Worship music rang throughout the White House Friday as several Christian artists lifted the name of Jesus. 

Bethel worship leader Sean Feucht posted videos of the small gathering to Instagram.

Brian and Jenn Johnson, Kari Jobe and her husband Cody Carnes, Eddie James, and White House aide and pastor, Paula White, can be seen raising their hands and singing "Nothing Else", written by Carnes.

Feucht, who recently announced his bid for Congress, wrote that the group was invited to the White House.

"We were invited by this administration to worship inside the White House today," he wrote. "Let this sound give you great hope for America!"

In another post, he encouraged his followers to not worry about America's future, writing, "#WorshipTakeOver" and "#DontLoseHope".

 

