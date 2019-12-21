'She is Alive in the Presence of God': Family Moving Toward Memorial Service for 2-Year-Old

A post on Bethel Church's Instagram page announced that the family of Olive Heiligenthal, who had been praying for resurrection after their 2-year-old daughter suddenly passed away days ago, is now “moving towards a memorial service.”

Despite the continued prayers of the family, Bethel Church, and believers worldwide, the miracle they were hoping for has not happened.

The following update was shared on Bethel's Instagram page:

“Olive hasn't been raised. The breakthrough we have sought hasn't come. With the same heart of confidence in God's goodness, we receive the comfort of the Good Shepherd as Andrew, Kalley, and Olive's big sister Elsie, their family, and our church walk together through the valley of the shadow of death (Psalm 23). And so, we are moving towards a memorial service and celebration of her life."

Olive was the daughter of Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal and her husband, Andrew.

Following the child's death, the Heiligenthal's and Bethel Church asked everyone of faith to pray that Olive would be raised back to life by God's power.

"We sought a miracle from God to raise her from the dead. We realize this is out of the norm, but that's what a miracle is—it's outside the box of nature and our power."

CBN News previously reported that this type of prayer gathering for Olive was the first-ever public gathering of prayer for a resurrection that Bethel has ever hosted.

Over the past week, Bethel Church, the Christian community and prayer warriors around the world never lost hope that God would make a way for Olive to breathe again.

Renowned missionary Heidi Baker, who has seen miracles in her outreaches to Africa and Mozambique, joined with the Bethel community in praying for Olive's restoration.

The Helingathal family is grateful for the faith, hope, and love that has surrounded them during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe was started to assist the family and their financial needs. So far, the effort has raised $56,228 of his $100,000 goal.

Please continue to pray for the Helingathal family.